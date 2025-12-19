5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's ‍Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.
Representational image Reuters
An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, however, acknowledged that air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases