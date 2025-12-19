MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's ‍Hindu Kush region

The ‌quake hit at ​a depth of 10 km (6.21 ⁠miles), according ​to the ‍German Research ⁠Centre for ​Geosciences

Reuters Published 19.12.25, 12:48 PM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

