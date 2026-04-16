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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

Concerns rise over 'critical' health of Iran’s jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi

The report comes after Mohammadi had a heart attack in the prison on March 24, according to a cardiologist she saw soon after

Reuters Published 16.04.26, 08:02 PM
Narges Mohammadi

Narges Mohammadi Wikipedia

Iran's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate is in 'critical' condition after a heart attack.

Narges Mohammadi's family and lawyers visited her in Zanjan prison twice in the last month, a statement by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation said on X Wednesday, finding that her health condition was dire. She is weak, pale and has lost weight, said the statement.

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The report comes after Mohammadi had a heart attack in the prison on March 24, according to a cardiologist she saw soon after, according to the statement.

The statement said that following the heart attack, Mohammadi was unconscious without anyone resuscitating her for over an hour.

Mohammadi is a rights lawyer who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while in prison. She was arrested in December during a visit to the eastern Iranian city of Mashhad and sentenced to seven more years in prison.

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