Citing 'internal battles', Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces his resignation

Trudeau faced rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister late last year signaled growing turmoil within his government

PTI Published 06.01.25, 10:11 PM
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his resignation, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

Trudeau says he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader. He has faced rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister late last year signaled growing turmoil within his government.

Shortly before he spoke, an official familiar with the matter said Parliament will be suspended until March 24. It had been due to resume Jan. 27. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

