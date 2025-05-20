MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Centrist Nicusor Dan defeats Trump-backed rival in Romania presidential poll

With more than 98 per cent of ballots counted, preliminary official results gave 54 per cent of the vote in the presidential runoff to Dan, 55, the mayor of Romania’s capital, Bucharest

Andrew Higgins Published 20.05.25, 10:12 AM
Romanian presidential candidate Nicusor Dan speaks to the media in Bucharest on Sunday.

Romanian presidential candidate Nicusor Dan speaks to the media in Bucharest on Sunday. AP

In a setback for Europe’s surging nationalist forces, Nicusor Dan, a centrist mayor and former mathematics professor, on Sunday won the presidential election in Romania, defeating a hard-Right candidate who is aligned with President Trump and has opposed military aid to Ukraine.

With more than 98 per cent of ballots counted, preliminary official results gave 54 per cent of the vote in the presidential runoff to Dan, 55, the mayor of Romania’s capital, Bucharest.

ADVERTISEMENT

His opponent, George Simion, a nationalist and fervent admirer of Trump who had been widely seen as the front-runner, drew only 46 per cent.

As he slipped behind Dan in early counting, Simion told supporters that “we are the clear winners of these elections.”

He called for national protests should the final count show him as the loser, railing against what he said was an attempt “to steal the victory of the Romanian people.”

Dan’s victory will likely calm fears in Europe that Romania, which plays a vital role in defending Nato’s eastern flank against Russia, might join Hungary in opposing help for Ukraine.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Romania Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

HC bins mosque plea against Sambhal case: Blow to Muslims, Hindu side faces hurdles too

A single-judge bench rejected the mosque committee’s review petition that sought a bar on any proceedings in the district court, which had ordered the survey to determine whether the ruins of a temple lay under the mosque
The Supreme Court.
Quote left Quote right

India is not a dharamshala to entertain foreign nationals from all over the world

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT