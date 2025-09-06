Boat capsizes in flood-hit southern Punjab, Pakistan; five dead, over a dozen rescued

At least five people were killed and over a dozen rescued on Saturday after a boat evacuating residents capsized in flood-hit southern Punjab province of Pakistan, the disaster agency said.

The disaster management authority said the boat overturned in Multan district due to strong currents but most passengers were rescued.

Earlier during the day, relief commissioner Nabil Javed said flooding from the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 4,100 villages, forcing over 2 million people to flee their homes.

Authorities have set up 423 relief camps, 512 medical facilities and 432 veterinary posts to protect both people and livestock, with more than 1.5 million animals relocated. At least 50 people have died in floodwaters this season, Javed added.