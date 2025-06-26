BBC Breakfast in crisis as Naga Munchetty faces bullying allegations

BBC Breakfast is probably in a crisis.

What began as an awkward October 2023 interview with Geri Halliwell-Horner has snowballed into a wider storm engulfing the UK’s flagship morning programme.

The BBC has apologised to the former Spice Girl after she was left 'unnerved' by her appearance on the show, walking away with no intention of returning, multiple reports claimed.

The exchange, led by long-time presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, quickly turned tense.

Munchetty asked: "Do you not like being interviewed?" and Stayt piled on: "Also, you point your finger quite a lot, to be honest."

Halliwell-Horner, taken aback, replied: "Is that rude?! I'm so sorry Charlie."

The discomfort was visible, with Munchetty later pressing, "You've come in, making sure you've done your research on us as well haven't you?"

The tension reached its peak when Geri, promoting her book, laid out her self-help principles on air: "First rule: have courage, take the chance you fear the most," she said, pointing at Munchetty. "Which you did."

This came just days after Munchetty spoke before MPs about not being taken seriously over a serious uterus condition.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone noticed the interview was becoming quite awkward and then when Geri referenced Naga’s life directly things got really frosty. Geri isn’t used to that kind of approach and felt ambushed, it unnerved her. A few people apologised afterwards for Naga being a cow to her and then Geri made it clear she didn’t want to be interviewed by them again in future."

Behind the scenes: A show in turmoil

What might have passed off as one difficult interview has now opened the lid on something deeper. The show’s editor Richard Frediani is currently on extended leave after allegations of bullying and misconduct triggered an internal BBC investigation. One source described the atmosphere inside the newsroom as “The Hunger Games.”

Frediani, known for a demanding management style, is now at the centre of a newsroom split. Some insiders have accused him of being aggressive and belittling, while others have rushed to defend him.

One staff member told The Mirror: "He is not a bully at all and the truth will come out."

Another said: "He's a great boss and was - and is still - overwhelmingly loved by the team, who respect his drive, expertise, and journalistic ambition."

But a clear divide is emerging.

"Yes, he is old-school and can rub people up the wrong way but it's always in the pursuit of great television," said one. "Some — Naga included — need to understand this. It feels like it's a case of presenter power turfing out a brilliant journalist."

The spotlight turns to Munchetty

At the centre of this chaos is Munchetty, facing not only on-air criticism but also serious off-camera allegations.

In one incident, she allegedly used a slang term for a sex act during an off-air studio break, directed at a colleague. Those present described it as "crass, inappropriate, and wildly unprofessional." Although she was reportedly reprimanded by a senior producer, no formal disciplinary action was taken.

Another incident involved Munchetty accusing a junior female colleague of theft — an allegation sources say was completely baseless. The confrontation took place behind closed doors and reportedly left the staffer "humiliated" and "demoralised." The employee later quit.

"It really is the tip of the iceberg," one insider told The Sun.

Munchetty, who joined the show in 2010, has long been a familiar face on British television. But her presence — once seen as stabilising — is now at the centre of a storm. For many inside the BBC, the bigger issue is not just one presenter, but the culture of silence and fear that appears to have gripped the programme.

While the BBC has issued no formal statement on the Halliwell-Horner incident beyond a generic note on taking all conduct complaints seriously, the damage may already be done. With the show’s editorial head under review, a presenter facing multiple accusations, and visible tension on-air, BBC Breakfast is facing one of the most turbulent periods in its history.