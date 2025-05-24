Bangladesh: Interim government warns against interference in reforms, justice, and election process

The interim government of Bangladesh will continue to work towards the goals that it had set, said the Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh in a statement after an unscheduled meeting held Saturday.

“If under the instigation of defeated forces or as part of foreign conspiracy – the performance of these responsibilities becomes impossible, the government will present all reasons to the public and then take the necessary steps with the people,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interim government has made it clear any attempts to thwart its autonomy, reform efforts, justice process, fair election plan and obstruction of normal operations will not be tolerated.

The meeting presided by Muhammad Yunus was held at the Planning Commission office at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, where it discussed the unreasonable demands, deliberately provocative and jurisdictionally overreaching statements and disruptive programmes.

Yunus is not stepping down despite speculations that he had expressed a desire to quit.

“The chief adviser is not stepping down. The chief adviser never said he will resign. The other advisers too will remain in their positions. We are here to fulfil the responsibility that was handed to us,” Wahiduddin Mahmud, the planning adviser in the interim government, told the media in Dhaka on Saturday.

The advisory council feels these hindrances have made normal functioning difficult and created confusion and suspicion in the Bangladeshi people.

The meeting which went on for nearly two hours focused on elections, reforms and justice.

“The advisory council believes that a broader unity is essential to maintain national stability, organize free and fair elections, justice and reform, and permanently prevent the return of authoritarianism in the country,” the statement reads. “On this matter the interim government will listen to the views of the political parties and clarify its own position.”