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regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 May 2026

Bahrain’s interior ministry says it arrested 41 people linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Iran fired ⁠at targets in Bahrain and other Gulf Arab states where the US has military bases after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February ⁠28

Reuters, AP Published 09.05.26, 06:43 PM
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Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Saturday it had arrested 41 people it said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the state news agency reported.

The ministry said security authorities uncovered a group linked to Iran's IRGC, adding that investigations by the public prosecutor had also involved cases related to sympathy with Iranian attacks.

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Iran fired ⁠at targets in Bahrain and other Gulf Arab states where the US has military bases after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February ⁠28.

Bahrain is led by a Sunni Muslim monarchy but, like Iran, its population is majority Shiite. Rights groups have said that the kingdom has used the war between Iran and the US, which bases its Fifth Fleet in the country, as an excuse to crack down on dissent at home.

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Bahrain Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRG)
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