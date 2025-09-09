Nepal: Army takes charge, former prime minister’s wife reportedly burnt to death

The Nepali Army called for calm and dialogue to resolve the crisis as massive student-led anti-government protests gripped the Himalayan nation forcing Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

The army took charge of security from 10 pm Tuesday, following a day of violent unrest in the Kathmandu Valley and several other parts of the country. It warned that all security mechanisms will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue.

In a video message, Nepali Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel asked the protesting groups to suspend their agitation and engage in dialogue.

A mob set a house belonging to former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal on fire in Dallu. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries, according to eyewitnesses.

She reportedly succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Hours before Oli's resignation, the protesters set on fire his personal house in Balkot and attacked properties of President Ramchandra Paudel, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The houses and offices of several prominent leaders were set on fire, according to eyewitnesses, as was the country’s parliament.

With the situation deteriorating rapidly, the top brass of the Nepali Army and other security agencies issued a joint appeal calling for restraint and resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

"As the prime minister's resignation has already been accepted by the president, we call upon all to restrain and not to allow more loss to life and property in this difficult situation," they said.

"A peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by Nepali Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, Home Secretary Gokarna Dawadi, Chief of Armed Police Force (APF) Raju Aryal, Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung and Chief of National Investigation Department Hutraj Thapa.

Oli stepped down on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office, shouting slogans and demanding his ouster for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests on Monday, as well as for his alleged inaction against widespread corruption.

Oli, known to be close to China, had become the prime minister in July 2024 for the fourth time with the support of the Nepali Congress Party.

He was scheduled to visit India this month.