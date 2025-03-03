Egypt, Saudi Arabia condemn Israel's aid blockade on Gaza; agencies warn of humanitarian crisis

Israel stopped the entry of essential aid into the Gaza Strip on Sunday, following a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing a strong rebuke from the United Nations, regional powers Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and humanitarian organizations.

The move is in response to what Netanyahu's office called "Hamas' refusal" to accept an outline for the resumption of truce talks presented by US President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday.

The two sides disagree about the next steps in the truce. Israel wants more hostages to be released under an extension of the first phase. But Hamas is pushing for the start of the second phase that would pave the way for a permanent end to the war.

Hamas said Israel was trying to disrupt the ceasefire and described the halt of aid to Gaza as a "war crime."

Netanyahu's office warned of "further consequences" if Hamas continues its refusal of what Israel says is a US proposal for the ceasefire extension.

What did Arab countries say about the blockade of Gaza?

Egypt, which helped broker the ceasefire, accused Israel of a "flagrant violation" of the truce agreement. The Egyptian foreign ministry said Israel was using starvation as "a weapon against the Palestinian people."

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry dubbed Israel's decision "blackmail" and "collective punishment" in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency, also urging the international community to "stop these serious Israeli violations."

The Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 is considered by some observers to have been an attempt to disrupt Saudi Arabia's plan to begin friendly relations with Israel.

Israel's eastern neighbor Jordan also condemned the blocking of aid.

Aid agencies cry foul

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher called Israel's decision "alarming," noting that access must remain under international humanitarian law.

Medical charity MSF accused Israel of using aid as a bargaining chip, labeling the move "unacceptable" and "outrageous."

UNICEF spokesperson Rosalia Bollen told DW that blocking aid would be "devastating" for Gaza residents.

Bollen said although the scaling up of essential supplies, since the first phase of the truce took effect, had "brought immediate relief and has likely saved many lives, it's by far insufficient."