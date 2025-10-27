MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 27 October 2025

Meet Tilly Norwood, the AI actor redefining Hollywood’s boundaries of creativity

Created by Dutch filmmaker Eline Van der Velden and studio Xicoia the digital performer blurs lines between art and technology amid industry unease over AI’s rise

Mathures Paul Published 27.10.25, 05:01 AM
Tilly Norwood 

In a town built on illusion, Tilly Norwood is keeping it real — by not being real at all in Hollywood… or in any “wood”. She was even recently immortalised in the words of British actress Emily Blunt: “Good Lord, we’re screwed.” Norwood is a doe-eyed newcomer that Hollywood is hesitant to accept.

The AI creation of Eline Van der Velden — CEO of AI-focused production company Particle6 — and the AI talent studio Xicoia, has a website, a small catalogue of videos, and even an Instagram account. She also has an address: London.

Featured in a recent comedy sketch, Norwood is aiming high. Her personality mirrors that of Gen Z-ers — complete with a messy bedroom, a soft spot for thrift shopping, and a toxic trait of “thinking iced coffee is a year-round personality”.

Norwood’s arrival marks a watershed moment for Hollywood. It’s only been a couple of years since the Writers Guild of America strike. In the words of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Norwood is a “synthetic performer”.

The AI actor’s creator — a Dutch former actress with a master’s in physics — remains steadfast in her support for Norwood. “To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood: she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work — a piece of art,” Velden said in a statement posted on Instagram. “Just as animation, puppetry or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories.”

