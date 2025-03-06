As Trump hits with tariffs, Jaishankar says US is ‘moving towards multipolarity’ that suits India

The US administration under President Donald Trump is moving towards multipolarity, which suits India's interests, and the two nations have agreed on the need for a bilateral trade pact, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

India's role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the trajectory of the BRICS grouping of nations and relations with China were among the other major foreign policy issues touched upon during a session titled ‘India’s rise and role in the world’ at the Chatham House think-tank here Wednesday evening.

"We have been one of the few countries who have been regularly talking to both Moscow and Kyiv at various levels… Wherever there’s been a sense that India can do something, we have always been open-minded about it. Our consistent position has been that they need to do direct negotiations,” he said.

Jaishankar was asked about his thoughts on the first few weeks of the new US government and, specifically, about Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

"We see a president and an administration which, in our parlance, is moving towards multipolarity and that is something that suits India,” said Jaishankar, who is on a six-day visit to the UK and Ireland.

"From President Trump's perspective, the one big shared enterprise that we have is the Quad, which is an understanding where everybody pays their fair share… There are no free riders involved. So that's a good model which works,” he said. The Quad alliance consists of the US, India, Australia and Japan.

On the specific issue of tariffs, the minister noted that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington to discuss a bilateral trade pact, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump at the White House last month.

“We had a very open conversation about it (tariffs) and the result of that conversation was that we agreed on the need for a bilateral trade agreement,” he said.

During the exchange with Chatham House Director Bronwen Maddox, he covered a broad spectrum of issues, including his “cautious optimism” over the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations after his ministerial discussions over the past few days.

"It’s a very complicated process. So, given the complexity, it’s natural that it would take time… from my discussions with Prime Minister (Keir) Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and [Business] Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, I got a consistent message that the British side is also interested in moving forward. I had a few points to convey on behalf of my concerned colleagues as well. So, I'm cautiously optimistic and hope that it doesn’t take that long,” he said.

On China, Jaishankar noted some positive movement since October 2024, including the opening of the Mount Kailash pilgrimage route in Tibet.

“We have a very, very unique relationship with China as the only two billion plus populated countries in the world… we want a relationship where our interests are respected, sensitivities are recognised and works for both of us,” he said.

Responding to an audience question on “solving” issues in Kashmir, the EAM stated: "On Kashmir, actually we have done, I think, a good job solving most of it. Removing Article 370 was step number one, restoring growth and economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two, and holding elections with a very high turnout was step number three.

"I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir which is under illegal Pakistani occupation; when that is done, I assure you Kashmir will be solved.”

