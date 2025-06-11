MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Afghan citizens, illegal foreigners warned by Pakistan to voluntarily leave country

“Dignified treatment is being ensured for those returning to their home countries,” a statement by the Interior Ministry said, adding that arrangements have been made for their food and healthcare needs, particularly for women, children, and the elderly

PTI Published 11.06.25, 01:54 PM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Pakistan on Wednesday warned Afghan citizens and all illegal foreigners to voluntarily leave the country and issued a stern warning against those obstructing the repatriation process.

“Dignified treatment is being ensured for those returning to their home countries,” a statement by the Interior Ministry said, adding that arrangements have been made for their food and healthcare needs, particularly for women, children, and the elderly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the interior ministry asked all “illegal foreigners” and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave Pakistan before March 31, warning that they would otherwise be deported from April 1.

ACC is a document launched in 2017 to grant temporary legal status to Afghan refugees. Authorities subsequently started deporting thousands of Afghan nationals from all parts of the country.

A total of 11,02,441 illegal foreigners have been sent back since the launch of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme (IFRP) on April 1, 2025, according to the Interior Ministry's statement.

The statement also warns individuals against “employing illegal foreigners, providing them rental accommodations or hotel stays, or engaging in business with them.” “Such violators will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” the ministry added.

Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees who crossed the border during 40 years of conflict in their homeland.

Since November 2023, Pakistan has repatriated approximately 1.3 million Afghan refugees in the deportation drive launched.

Around 3 million Afghan refugees were residing in Pakistan. Of these, 8,13,000 hold ACC cards while 1.3 million possess Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, officials have said earlier.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Deportation Pakistan Illegal Foreigners Afghans Refugees
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Brands like Nike, Adidas may vanish from Indian stores amid Centre's quality crackdown

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal pushes ambitious 'Make in India' drive by tightening quality checks on imported goods. Many global big names call it a bureaucratic minefield
Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT