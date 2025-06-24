MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
5.7 magnitude quake strikes near Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, causes minor damage

Officials in neighbouring Puerto Rico said the quake left some neighbourhoods in the northwest town of Utuado without power

AP Published 24.06.25, 06:53 PM
Representational image.

Representational image.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in waters northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday, causing minor damage.

Officials in neighbouring Puerto Rico said the quake left some neighbourhoods in the northwest town of Utuado without power.

The quake hit some 77 kilometres north-northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, at a depth of about 68 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least a dozen aftershocks have occurred since then, the agency said.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are located in a high seismic activity zone, given that the North American Plate and the northeast corner of the Caribbean plate meet in that area.

