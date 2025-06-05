MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits city of Dali in China's Yunnan province

According to records, there have been 118 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or more within 200 km around the epicenter in the past five years, the CENC said on its WeChat account

Reuters Published 05.06.25, 05:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck the city of Dali in China's southwestern Yunnan province early on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

The quake happened at 4:13 a.m. (2013 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

According to records, there have been 118 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or more within 200 km around the epicenter in the past five years, the CENC said on its WeChat account.

The largest quake among those records was a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred 68 km from the epicenter in May 2021.

