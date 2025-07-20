36 Palestinians die in open firing by Israeli troops while seeking food near Gaza aid site

Israeli troops opened fire on Saturday towards crowds of Palestinians seeking food from distribution hubs run by a US- and Israeli-backed group in southern Gaza, killing at least 36 people, according to witnesses and hospital officials.

The shootings occurred near hubs operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which launched operations in May. The US and Israel seek to replace the traditional UN-led aid distribution system in Gaza, asserting that Hamas militants siphon off supplies. The UN denies the allegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the GHF says it has distributed millions of meals to hungry Palestinians, local health officials and witnesses say that Israeli army fire has killed hundreds of people as they try to reach the hubs. GHF’s four sites are in military-controlled zones.

Israel’s army, which is not at the sites but secures them from a distance, says it only fires warning shots if crowds get too close to its forces. The military on Saturday said it fired warning shots near Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah after a group of suspects approached troops and ignored calls to keep their distance. It said the incident occurred overnight when the distribution site was closed.

In a statement, the GHF said there were no incidents at or near its sites and added, “we have repeatedly warned aid seekers not to travel to our sites overnight and early morning hours”.

‘Indiscriminate firing’

Most of Saturday’s deaths occurred as Palestinians massed in the Teina area, around 3 km) from a GHF aid distribution centre near the southern city of Khan Younis.

Mahmoud Mokeimar said he was walking with masses of people, mostly young men, towards the hub. Troops fired warning shots, then opened fire.

“The occupation opened fire at us indiscriminately,” he said. He said he saw at least three motionless bodies on the ground and many wounded people fleeing.

Akram Aker, another witness, said troops fired machine guns mounted on tanks and drones. He said the shooting happened between 5 am and 6 am (local time). The GHF had called on people not to approach before 6am on Saturday, citing potential military activities. “They encircled us and started firing directly at us,” Aker said. He said he saw many casualties on the ground.