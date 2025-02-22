‘$21 million going to my friend PM Modi’: Donald Trump mentions USAID fund again

US President Donald Trump has once again raised USAID’s purported $21-million grant for ‘voter turnout’ in India that his administration has purportedly cancelled, and he named Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump, as usual, also questioned why such a significant amount was spent abroad when a similar sum could have been used to boost voter turnout in the US.

"And $21 million going to my friend, Prime Minister Modi, in India for voter turnout. We're giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too," Trump said at the Governors Working Session.

"$29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of. Got 29 million. They got a check. Can you imagine? You have a little firm, you get 10,000 here, 10,000 there, and then you get 29 million from the United States government. There are two people working in that firm. Two people. I think they're very happy, they're very rich. They'll be on the cover of a very good business magazine pretty soon for being great," he added.

He went on to mention the $29 million USAID fund allocated to Bangladesh for “strengthening the political landscape”.

“The $29 million in Bangladesh went to a firm that no one had ever heard of, with only two people working at that firm,” the US President stated.

Video embed: https://youtu.be/4iyqZsE9bkA

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared Trump's remarks in a social media post on X and took a swipe at the Opposition.

"For the third day in a row, US President Donald Trump reiterates his claim about USAID funding efforts to promote voter turnout in India. He says, We’re giving $21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too. But what does he know about his own country’s spending? The Indian Express and the deranged Left think they know better!", Malviya said.

The Indian Express had reported that the grant was actually for Bangladesh and not India.

Earlier, the US President questioned the purpose of providing $21 million to India for “voter turnout” as he reiterated that the US "can hardly get in there" because of high Indian tariffs.