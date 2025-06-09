MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Youth hacked to death during clash between two families in land row in North Dinajpur

Three other members of victim Bablu Sheikh's family have also suffered severe injuries and are under treatment at the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital

Our Correspondent Published 09.06.25, 11:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A youth was hacked to death during a clash between two families in a land dispute in North Dinajpur on Sunday morning.

Three other members of victim Bablu Sheikh's family have also suffered severe injuries and are under treatment at the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital (RGMCH).

Sources said that Mutabir Ali, a resident of Bajitpur village under Itahar police station limits, was building a room on his land when his neighbour Bablu Sheikh asked him to measure the land properly to ensure that he was not encroaching on the land owned by Bablu’s family.

This led to an altercation, and soon, the families clashed with each other.

Mutabir, along with his father Kalua Sheikh and brothers Zakir Ali and Zarif Ali, attacked Bablu and his family members with sharp weapons.

Bablu, 34, who used to run an e-rickshaw for a living, died on the spot. His wife Nurseba Khatun, father Abdul Ghani and brother Salauddin Sheikh, got critically injured.

Villagers intervened and rushed the injured to the RGMCH, where Bablu was pronounced dead by the doctors. The injured trio were admitted to the hospital.

As the news spread, a police team reached the spot, but by then the attackers had fled.

"Searches are on to nab them," a police source said.

