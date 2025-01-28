Young homemaker found ‘murdered’ in Cooch Behar

The body of a 22-year-old homemaker in Chakchaka, a locality on the outskirts of Cooch Behar town under the Pundibari police station limits, was discovered lying in a pool of blood early on Monday.

The woman's body bore marks of multiple injuries because of which police suspect murder.

Sources said the deceased, Arpita Singha, had been staying with her husband Rabindra Arya and their one-and-a-half-year-old son in a rented home for the past nine months.

Arya works at a rice mill in Dinhata. He was reportedly not at home at the time of the incident.

Landlord Hiramon Chandra Das discovered the body around 3am.

Das said that he heard the toddler crying incessantly and woke up.

He further said that he went to his tenants' part of the house to check what was up and discovered Arpita's body.

The police were informed and a team reached the spot.

They rushed the woman to the MJN Medical College & Hospital in Cooch Behar, where the doctors on duty declared her dead.

“There were multiple injury marks on the body. We suspect it is a murder case and are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

Usha, Arpita’s mother, reached here from Halakura in Assam's Dhubri district.

“I have no inkling how it happened. I spoke to my daughter last night (Sunday) and she did not say that anything was amiss,” the mother said. "This morning (Monday) I got a phone call and came here."

The police have detained Arpita's husband Arya and some others for interrogation, sources said.