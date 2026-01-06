Yelbong to host aficionados of  adventure sports as festival promotes eco-tourism

The hills of north Bengal, long known as a favourite leisure destination, are steadily carving out a niche in adventure tourism.

Strengthening this push, the Yelbong Adventure Festival is set to return in a larger and more ambitious format from January 9 to 11.

Backed by the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) and supported by the Kalimpong district administration, the three-day fest in Yelbong village aims to combine high-adrenaline adventure sports with community-driven and sustainable tourism.

Now in its third edition, the festival reflects the GTA’s focused effort to attract both domestic and international tourists interested in adventure activities. The organisers believe that Yelbong, located near the Neora Valley National Park, possesses the ideal terrain and rich biodiversity to develop into a signature adventure hub of the eastern Himalayas.

“Interest in adventure sports among tourists is steadily increasing. Yelbong offers immense potential for a wide range of activities, and this festival has been organised to showcase those opportunities,” said Dawa Gyalpo Sherpa, the field director of the GTA’s tourism department.

He added that the festival was envisioned not merely as an event but as a platform to promote sustainable adventure tourism that benefits local communities while safeguarding fragile ecosystems. Encouraging footfall in previous editions has prompted the organisers to scale up this year’s offerings.

According to Francis Rai, a local adventure activist, visitors can expect an expanded range of activities, including river canyon walks through dense forest corridors, ziplining, rappelling, rope-based adventure games, forest hikes, and riverside camping.

“Yelbong is home to north Bengal’s only recognised river canyon, an attractive geological feature that has already drawn adventure seekers from outside the state,” Rai said.

He added that paragliding, recently introduced at several hill locations under GTA initiatives, will also feature prominently in the festival’s broader adventure tourism narrative.

Sources said adventure sports associations from Sikkim, along with groups involved in Kalimpong paragliding, Teesta river rafting, Darjeeling climbing, and organised hiking collectives such as Orophile Hikers and Ghumaun Kalimpong, will participate in the festival, ensuring technical expertise and safety oversight.

Rai noted that this year’s edition would allow tourists to engage more deeply with adventure activities than in previous years.

Designated camping zones near the festival site will host multiple adventure stalls, along with cultural and food kiosks run by local villagers.

“Visitors will have greater access to hands-on adventure experiences, supported by trained guides and proper safety equipment. Beyond adventure, the festival also aims to showcase Yelbong’s cultural and ecological wealth,” he said.

Nature-focused activities such as birdwatching and butterfly-spotting sessions have been curated, while stalls serving traditional Lepcha and Nepali cuisine will offer visitors a taste of local heritage. Cultural performances and storytelling sessions

are also expected to highlight the village’s unique identity.