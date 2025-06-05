Workload charge after student's 'suicide' at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital

A first-year paramedical student of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) allegedly hanged herself in a rented accommodation on Tuesday.

The incident has prompted her family to allege that she was assigned to various tasks at the NBMCH because of a shortage of paramedical staff and was unable to handle the workload.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Roy, who was from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, was enrolled with the radiology department at the NBMCH. She used to stay alone in a rented room at Susrutanagar on the outskirts of Siliguri near the NBMCH.

When the parents could not contact Ananya because her cellphone remained switched off for an unusual period on Tuesday, they grew anxious and contacted her friends.

"This made some of her friends reach the rented accommodation. They repeatedly knocked on the door, but Ananya did not respond. Unable to get a reaction, they contacted the landlord," said a source.

Debraj Adhikari, the house owner, rushed and found the door locked from inside. “I broke the door open and found Ananya hanging,” he said.

Alpana Roy, Ananya's aunt, said the girl was emotionally strong. She insisted that Ananya would never take her own life.

Excessive pressure at the NBMCH, Alpana said, had pushed Ananya to the brink.

“She was not given a single day off. She wanted to visit her home for weeks, but no leave was granted. Ananya was physically weak since childhood. Even then, she was not allowed to eat meals on time,” said Alpana.

“She did not take her life. They killed her by pushing her to the edge,” she added.

The NBMCH authorities denied the charge. "The family is free to file complaints and seek a probe," said a source at the NBMCH.

The NBMCH authorities are yet to issue a formal statement.

Police have begun an investigation, and the post-mortem report is awaited.