NH10 shut after cave-ins, travel to Sikkim and Kalimpong hits roadblock ahead of season

The traffic from Sikkim and Kalimpong to Siliguri and vice versa on NH10 remained suspended on Monday because of repairs by the NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) on a 30km-long stretch following a landslide and cave-ins.

On Sunday, NHIDCL, which maintains the highway, issued an order stating that vehicles would not be allowed to ply between Coronation Bridge (at Sevoke) and Chitrey (in Kalimpong district) until August 6 evening.

“Repairs and restoration works have started at Swetijhora, where the highway caved in and developed cracks. Similar work is in progress in some other locations to ensure that the damaged stretches are ready for vehicular movement in the next couple of days,” said a source.

As a result, vehicles bound for Sikkim and Kalimpong from Siliguri and vice versa have to take alternative routes, which means more time and additional fuel costs.

According to a transporter based in Siliguri, it is taking almost double the time to reach hilly destinations. Usually, it takes around three-and-a-half hours to reach Gangtok and around two-and-a-half hours to reach Kalimpong.

“We have to bear additional fuel costs, but a section of passengers is not ready to pay extra fare or rental. This is yet another problem. Also, the alternative roads, especially NH717A, have been damaged in some places and need immediate repairs,” said the transporter.

Since Sunday, movement of heavy vehicles between Sikkim and Siliguri has completely stopped, even through the alternative routes. “We hope the Kalimpong district administration, NHIDCL, and others concerned will soon decide on the movement of heavy vehicles, especially trucks, which carry various items to Sikkim from the plains,” said a hotelier in Sikkim.

The traffic disruption made the stakeholders of the tourism industry write to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention.

They pointed out that NH717A, which connects the Kalimpong district with the Dooars, was damaged at many spots because of landslides and monsoon rain.

“The problem of landslides and cave-ins is persistent along NH10 and NH717A, which are key arterial routes to Sikkim and Kalimpong. These days, the condition of NH717A, which serves as an important alternative, has complicated the situation,” said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.

“We are worried whether the road connectivity will be steady during the ensuing tourism season. If the roads are in a bad state, tourists will stay away. That is why we have urged the chief minister to take up the issue with the Union ministry concerned and NHIDCL,” he added.

Car falls into gorge

A car crashed into a gorge in Khari Khani near Jorethang in Sikkim on Monday, injuring four people, including two children.

Sources said the incident occurred on the Jorethang-Sombaria Road as the vehicle went off the road and fell into the gorge. Local people rescued the injured, who were rushed to the hospital. The passengers, sources said, are from the Okhrey-Seventh Mile area of Sombaria.