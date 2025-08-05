MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 05 August 2025

Bengal: Leopard killed by speeding vehicle on highway in Alipurduar, locals demand speed control

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Madarihat area when the big cat was crossing the Asian Highway and was hit by the vehicle

PTI Published 05.08.25, 01:23 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

A leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Madarihat area when the big cat was crossing the Asian Highway and was hit by the vehicle, he said.

"After getting the news, a team of forest department officials rushed to the site and recovered the carcass of the leopard," he said.

Locals complained that such incidents take place frequently and called for restraining the speed of the vehicles plying in the area.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

