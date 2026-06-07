DHR’s Summer Festival commences; Siliguri, Kurseong, Tindharia and Darjeeling to host events till June 14

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on Saturday launched its week-long Summer Festival, which includes the second edition of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Universal Motion Arts (DHRUMA) Film Festival.

The festival, which will continue till June 14, aims to promote regional art, tourism and community engagement through the historic mountain railway network.

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“This week-long regional initiative integrates community outreach, mountain sports and cultural heritage across key locations, including Siliguri, Kurseong, Tindharia and Darjeeling. The DHRUMA Film Festival is being organised for the second consecutive year,” a DHR official said.

As part of the festival, a Siliguri-based NGO organised a day-long joy ride on the toy train for a group of differently-abled people on Saturday.

The train started from Siliguri Junction and travelled through Sukna, Rongtong, Tindharia and Ghayabari before returning to its starting point in the evening.

The festival also includes a cycle marathon from Kurseong to Tindharia on June 7. The competitive sporting event is expected to serve as a promotional activity showcasing the hill terrain.

On June 8, a free blood donation and health check-up camp will be organised at Darjeeling railway station.

“A cultural programme titled ‘Station Mahotsav’ will be held at Tindharia on June 10. The initiative has been planned to provide a platform for local artistes while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the hills,” the official said.

The biggest attraction of the festival, the second edition of the DHRUMA Film Festival, will begin on June 12 with events in both Siliguri and Kurseong. The formal inauguration will take place in Siliguri during the morning session, followed by programmes in Kurseong in the evening.

“On June 13, film screenings, panel discussions and presentations will be held at Café de Central in Kurseong. The festival will showcase cinema and the cultural heritage of the hills. The closing and award ceremony will be held at North Bengal University on June 14, where awards will be presented to participants,” the official added.