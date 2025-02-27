Wild gaur strays into Bagdogra, foresters work to guide it back to forest

A gaur (Indian bison) kept the foresters of the Kurseong forest division on their toes on Wednesday as it strayed into the fringes of the Bagdogra forest on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Foresters had to follow it since morning as it moved into different areas. The challenge was to keep it safe as well as stop curious onlookers from getting close to the animal.

Eventually, in the afternoon, they managed to drive the gaur back to the forest.

Around 8am, some people spotted the gaur in a tea estate in Ghoshpukur area. They immediately informed foresters of the Ghoshpukur forest range. Soon, a team from the range office reached the spot.

As the forest guards tried to steer the animal back into the neighbouring forest, it moved in the opposite direction and reached the Paharghoomia tea estate and later the plantation of the Sanyasithan tea estate near Bagdogra, around 16km from here.

“Our teams from the Bagdogra and Ghoshpukur forest ranges jointly cordoned off the area and stopped vehicles moving on the Asian Highway-II that skirts the garden so that the animal could safely cross the stretch of the highway,” said a senior forest officer.

In the afternoon, the animal finally crossed the highway and padded into the forest under the Taipoo forest beat of the Bagdogra forest range, much to the relief of the foresters.

“We have engaged a patrolling team to monitor its activities. Also, people staying in the fringes of the forest have been alerted so that they do not venture into the forest or move outside during night hours alone,” he added.

Sources said as there is a temple located in the forest nearby and devotees are swarming there on the occasion of Shiv Ratri, the foresters are on high alert.

“Apart from the gaur, there are 25 elephants, including three loners, in the area. We are helping the devotees to move out from the spot after their puja,” said the forester.

Photo exhibition

Optopic, a Siliguri-based nature-lover organisation, is organising a two-day photography exhibition and a seminar on wildlife conservation at the Ramkinkar Hall of the Dinabandhu Mancha in Siliguri on March 1 and 2.

Actor and wildlife photographer Sabyasachi Chakraborty will inaugurate the event. Altogether, 110 photographs clicked by 104 photographers will be on display.