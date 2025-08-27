‘What’s special about Aug 28?’ CU officiating VC Shanta Dutta rebuffs TMCP call to postpone exams

Calcutta University officiating Vice Chancellor Shanta Dutta on Wednesday refused to reschedule the fourth-semester exams scheduled on August 28, deepening the row between the VC and ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) had urged the university to postpone the exams, arguing that August 28 marks the foundation day of the student body, traditionally observed with large gatherings and processions.

The organisation claimed the event would cause major traffic disruptions, inconveniencing thousands of examinees and affecting their ability to focus on an "important day for the organisation." "The Special Syndicate meeting of CU has already unanimously decided not to postpone the exam scheduled for August 28. What is special about August 28? Is it a national holiday?" Dutta told reporters here.

"We had already conveyed our decision to the Higher Education Department representative at the last Syndicate meeting. If exams are rescheduled due to the political programme of the TMCP, similar demands could arise from other political groups in the future," she added.

She said it was the duty of the administration to ensure no candidate faces problems reaching the exam centre on time and return home safely.

"We have already written to Kolkata Police and the state transport department to facilitate safe and timely travel for 30,000 candidates. It is the state’s duty to ensure that students are not inconvenienced," she said.

Countering Dutta, TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said, "She is acting at the behest of BJP in a partisan manner, not as an impartial administrator." He claimed Dutta deliberately scheduled the exams on TMCP's foundation day despite being fully aware of the significance of the date.

"Despite knowing that TMCP foundation day is on August 28, she scheduled the exams on that particular date and then made some members of the Syndicate, the highest decision making body of the university, sign on the dotted lines. We are not talking on behalf of our members only. We are talking about thousands of ordinary students, not associated with TMCP, as they will face problem due to traffic disruptions," he added.

Bhattacharya, who is also a TMC spokesperson, further claimed that Dutta was overstaying her tenure as officiating VC.

"The process of appointing a full-time VC is already underway, yet she continues in office and is clearly acting to placate BJP leaders in Delhi," he said.

"It will be the biggest-ever turnout of TMCP in recent times, where students will protest the illegal VC’s authoritarian role," he claimed.

On Tuesday the Nikhil Banga Adhyaksha Parishad, a pro-TMC principals' body, wrote to Dutta demanding that the exam be rescheduled.

It also voiced concern over the exam date clashing with the foundation day event.

Dutta said she got the letter but could not see the rationale behind making such a request.

Earlier, the university issued a notice which read, "On the basis of resolution taken by the Syndicate in its meeting held on August 4, all examinations scheduled on August 28 will be held on that very date without any change, hence all colleges are hereby required to conduct the scheduled examinations on August 28."

