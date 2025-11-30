MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dak Adalat to be held on December 15 to address postal service grievances in Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman

The applications for Dak Adalat should be superscribed with the words 'Dak Adalat'

Our Special Correspondent Published 30.11.25, 09:39 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Consumers of postal services can seek redress to some of their grievances at the upcoming Dak Adalat.

The 134th Dak Adalat will be held at the office of the chief postmaster general, Bengal circle, at Yogayog Bhavan, via video conference at 1pm on December 15.

The Adalat will hear complaints concerning the postal services of Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

“The complaint must contain full details, including reference number, date of letter received earlier from various postal authorities, and the mobile number of the complainant. The complaint should be addressed to S.C. Das, ADPS (CS), c/o the chief postmaster general, West Bengal circle, P-36, CR Avenue, Calcutta 700012, to reach on or before 3 December by post or through e-mail. The IDs are cpmg_wb@indiapost.gov.in and adpgcowb@gmail.com,” an official said.

The applications for Dak Adalat should be superscribed with the words “Dak Adalat”.

“Cases involving legal matters like succession and policy matters will not be taken up that day,” the official added.

