NFR ticket vending machines reduce waiting times at 15 railway stations

Our Correspondent Published 30.11.25, 07:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken a key step toward modernising passenger services by commissioning 21 automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) across 15 railway stations under the Alipurduar division.

“All machines are functioning since November 17 and enhancing unreserved ticketing facilities across the region,” said a railway official.

NFR sources said that the ATVMs were aimed at promoting digital ticketing, easing crowding at unreserved ticketing system (UTS) counters and enabling passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets quickly and conveniently through a cashless, smart card–enabled interface.

“The facility is expected to reduce waiting time at traditional booking counters, particularly during peak hours,” the official added.

He said that in north Bengal, the ATVMs were installed at 11 stations — New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Alipurduar Junction, New Mal, Hasimara, Dinhata, Dalgaon, Jalpaiguri Road, Bamanhat, Dhupguri and Falakata stations. The rest four, while under the Alipurduar division, were in Assam.

