What weather gods promise this Durga Puja: Cloudy skies for Kolkata, concerns for tourists visiting hills

The skies are set to stay moody this Durga Puja. Heavy showers are on the cards for parts of south Bengal, with Kolkata too bracing for a wet spell.

Starting Panchami, multiple bouts of moderate to heavy rain are likely, ensuring that this Puja will not pass rain-free.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal will move towards the Odisha coast, bringing light to moderate rainfall across West Bengal.

For pandal-hoppers in Kolkata and puja organisers across south Bengal, umbrellas and raincoats will be as important as new clothes.

In north Bengal, where tourists head for a quieter holiday during the festive season, the rains could dampen travel plans.

Here’s what the weather gods have in store this Puja

Panchami, Saturday, September 27

Kolkata: Overcast skies will keep the city slightly cooler, with the day’s temperature around 31˚C and night at 26˚C. Expect a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershower.

Across south Bengal, most districts are likely to see light to moderate rain. Heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) may lash one or two places in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are also likely in these districts.

Sashthi, Sunday, September 28

Kolkata: With residual moisture combining with daytime heat, thunderclouds will build up. The day will remain cloudy with light to moderate thundershowers. Temperatures will hover between 32˚C and 27˚C.

Rain is expected at many places across the districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds (30-40 kmph) are likely over North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram.

Saptami, Monday, September 29

Kolkata: Cloudy skies with light rain are expected, with temperatures ranging between 33˚C and 27˚C. Showers are more likely to build up by afternoon and intensify into the evening.

A few districts will get light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) may occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East and West Medinipur, Bankura, and East Burdwan.

Ashtami, Tuesday, September 30

Kolkata: A fresh cyclonic circulation, a remnant of a system from the South China Sea, is expected to emerge over the north Bay of Bengal. The day will begin partly cloudy but turn cloudy by afternoon or evening, with light rain or thundershowers. Temperatures will remain around 33˚C and 27˚C.

Rainfall will increase across the region, with many districts likely to see thundershowers. Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) with thunder and lightning may affect North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, and Bankura. A few other districts will also get spells of rain.

Navami, Wednesday, October 1

Kolkata: Cloudy skies will continue with light to moderate rain. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be 32˚C and 26˚C.

Across south Bengal, many districts will see showers, with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) expected in one or two places.

Dashami, Thursday, October 2

Kolkata: The festival’s grand finale may be marred by more frequent showers. Expect generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and even spells of intense rain (2-3 cm/hour). Temperatures will stay between 30˚C and 25˚C.

Most districts will get rain. Heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) is very likely in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) may occur at one or two places across the region.

North Bengal

Durga Puja is the peak tourist season in the north. From the misty hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to the green forests of the Dooars and the historic town of Coochbehar, the region draws both domestic and international travellers looking for a quieter holiday away from Kolkata’s crowds.

But this year, tourists may have to brave intermittent rains, sometimes heavy, which can disrupt travel and outdoor plans.

Panchami, Saturday, September 27

Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places. Heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) may drench Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipourduar. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely in some districts.

Sashthi, Sunday, September 28

Showers are likely at a few places. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling.

Saptami, Monday, September 29

Light to moderate rain will affect a few places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) expected over Malda and South Dinajpur.

Ashtami, Tuesday, September 30

Rain is expected at a few places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling.

Navami, Wednesday, October 1

Widespread showers are very likely across the districts, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

Dashami, Thursday, October 2

Tourists heading to Jalpaiguri and Alipourduar should be prepared for heavy rain (07-11 cm). Light to moderate rain is expected across most places in the region, with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at one or two places in all districts.

This Puja, whether you are pandal-hopping in Kolkata or enjoying tea gardens in North Bengal, the weather will demand preparation. Rain is set to be an almost constant companion through Panchami to Dashami.