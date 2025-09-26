Durga Puja weather: More rain likely in Kolkata and Bengal as low pressure brews over Bay

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified further into a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining central Bay, bringing fresh spells of rain on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to move westwards and concentrate into a depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay off the Odisha-Andhra coast within the next 24 hours. The depression is expected to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast around Saturday morning, coinciding with Panchami, when Durga Puja rituals begin and pandal-hoppers throng the city.

The crowd takes cover at the Sreebhoomi puja

The forecast has raised fresh concerns for puja organisers and pandal visitors as the city has already seen several spells of heavy rain since Thursday evening. On Friday afternoon, too, parts of Kolkata were lashed by sharp showers even if only for a short spell, leaving stretches of the city waterlogged.

IMD officials have said that light to moderate rain is likely to continue in many places of south Bengal over the next seven days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely between September 27 and October 2. Districts such as South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Kolkata have been specifically placed under watch for heavy rain and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph during this period. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in several districts, including Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas.

Kolkata was battered by what can be described as a near-cloudburst in the early hours of September 23, when about 180mm of rain fell within three hours, contributing to a record 251.4 mm in 24 hours — the third highest September daily rainfall since 1978. Low-lying areas saw water rising to knee or waist level, disrupting life for residents. Shops, pandals under construction, and streets across central and south Kolkata were submerged. Metro and suburban train services were hit, roads turned into makeshift waterways, and many electric wires were exposed, causing electrocutions.