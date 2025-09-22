What state can learn from hilly neighbour: Sikkim frames green Durga Puja rules

The Sikkim government has issued a number of directives to Durga Puja organisers, including a complete ban on the use of non-biodegradable materials both in the making of idols and pandals, for a more eco-friendly celebration this year.

The Puja is one of the most important events for the Nepali community residing in the state. Sikkim capital Gangtok as well as towns like Rangpo, which is close to the Bengal border, have in recent years witnessed a number of community Durga Puja celebrations, replete with elaborate pandals.

According to a notice of the State Pollution Control Board, “non-biodegradable items are strictly prohibited for making idols and pandal decorations....”

The notification, issued on September 13, is by far the most elaborate set of dos and don’ts for Durga Puja organisers to ensure eco-friendly and sustainable celebrations in the mountainous state.

Sources in the Sikkim forest and environment department said that sub-divisional magistrates and block development officers have been requested to form coordination committees involving various government and non-government stakeholders for effective monitoring and control of pollution during the festivities in the mountain state.

“Each committee will be chaired by either the SDM or BDOs, and will include members from the police, NGOs, local authorities, Puja committee representatives and other stakeholders of the area,” said a source.

The restrictions the government has imposed include complete ban on use of Plaster of Paris in making idols, synthetic paints containing toxic heavy metals and plastic colour for painting of idols and decorative purposes.

No toxic items are to be allowed in Puja pandal decorations as well.

“The aim behind these restrictions is also to stop the deterioration of water quality here during idol immersion on Vijaya Dashami (called Dashain here),” said a source.

The district officials concerned have been asked to identify suitable immersion spots along river banks.

The state’s pollution control board has decreed that even biodegradable materials would not be allowed to be disposed of in the water bodies during immersion.

“The concerned local bodies/organisation/NGO or any individual may use these materials for composting and any other useful purpose,” the order states.

A prohibition on “sale and use” of single use plastic items like thermocol for decoration, use of plastic plates, cups, glasses, trays, wrapping or packaging film around sweet boxes and even carry-bags of thickness not less than 120 microns, has been imposed.

The order has also stated that violation of the provisions by organisers could lead to temporary or even permanent prohibition in organising Pujas in the future.

A Durga Puja organiser in capital city Gangtok maintained that while the expenses of organising the Puja might go a shade higher because of these restrictions, he welcomed the directive.

“Our city is located at an elevation of 1,650 metres. It is imperative that we celebrate Durga Puja responsibly and work towards conserving the environment of our fragile mountainous ecosystem. The directive from the state government is most welcome,” said the Puja organiser.