What link BJP chief has with thief? TMC counters BJP over gang-rape accused photo row in Bengal

A photo war has erupted between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress after a law student was gang-raped in her college, where the accused is alleged to have close ties with the ruling party in Bengal.

The BJP and other opposition parties in the state had shared images of the main accused, a practising criminal lawyer and temporary employee at the Kasba campus of the South Calcutta Law college with prominent Trinamool ministers, MLAs and functionaries. Most of the images were picked from the social media account of the accused.

Trinamool spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh returned the favour sharing photographs of the BJP Bengal president and junior union minister Sukanta Mazumdar and actor-turned-MLA Hiran Chatterjee with a BJP functionary from Midnapore arrested in Odisha over alleged theft charges.

“Somnath Sahoo, BJP’s Yuva Morcha leader from Habibpur, was caught red-handed stealing jewellery worth Rs. 25 lakh from a shop in Odisha. Locals caught him while he was trying to flee and handed him over to the police. Photos with Sukanta, Hiran and many more,” Ghosh wrote on X. “What link BJP state president has with a thief? Has he got some share? Clarify please. Whether these are facts or not.”

The Trinamool’s official handle made the same post.

“Shamelessly BJP Bengal leaders including Sukanta Majumdar and Hiran Chatterjee have been seen posing with this thief on multiple occasions. The party that claims to be the guardian of law and order is busy sheltering criminals,” wrote the Trinamool.

The party shared another one from BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar.

“Disgraceful scenes from Uttar Pradesh. BJP Mahila Morcha Ambedkar Nagar president is seen falling at the feet of Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, begging for justice. She alleges police are protecting her attackers and tormenting her instead. If the double engine government can’t even shield its own women leaders, what hope is left for millions of women in UP under this brutal, shameless regime?” Trinamool asked.

The incident happened on June 25 while the BJP Rajya Sabha MP was at an event to observe the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. The BJP functionary has alleged being threatened with her life over a disputed pond in her native village.

“How is it that two photographs of leaders from two parties are judged differently? If Trinamool is being put on the dock for the purported images of its leaders, the same is applicable for the BJP too,” Ghosh said.