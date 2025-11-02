Wet trail in Montha's tail, snow in north Sikkim; Teesta river on watch

Rain caused by the remnants of Cyclone Montha continued throughout north Bengal and Sikkim for the second day on Saturday.

However, unlike Friday, the rain was less intense on Saturday. Weathermen said rain was likely across the region on Sunday too.

“There is a forecast of heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, while remaining districts of north Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience light to moderate showers, accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) source.

Since Thursday night, the sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim saw rain. North and east Sikkim saw snow on Friday.

On Saturday, it snowed in north Sikkim. IMD data said Jalpaiguri recorded the highest rainfall, 170mm during the past 24 hours, that is, till 8.30am on Saturday, followed by Malda (120mm) and Siliguri (94mm).

Toy train halt

Adverse weather prompted the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to suspend the regular toy train service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

“Considering the weather, we suspended the service for passenger safety. Services will resume once weather improves,” said a DHR official.

Less intense rain, however, made the block administration of Jorebungalow-Sukhiapokhri block lift the curb on the movement of tourists and trekkers along the Maneybhanjyang-Sandakphu route on Saturday.

Bridge traffic nod

The Darjeeling district administration announced the resumption of traffic between Mirik and Siliguri through the alternative Hume pipe bridge (vented causeway) over the Balason river at Dudhia on Saturday. On Friday, traffic curbs were imposed over the bridge as the level of the river had swelled amid heavy rain.

In the Dooars, the district administrations of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are still on alert because of the weather forecast. However, sources in the administration said that rivers that descend from Bhutan to the Dooars had not seen much of a rise in the water levels on Saturday.

Teesta swells

Friday’s rainfall in the upper catchments raised the Teesta’s water levels on Saturday, prompting the state irrigation department to issue a yellow (primary) alert in the unprotected areas on both banks of the river from Domohoni (Mainaguri block) to Mekhliganj, where the river enters Bangladesh.

Administrative sources said the 2,500-odd residents of the Bamandanga-Tondu tea estate and the model village in Nagrakata, who were shifted to the garden’s factory on Thursday evening, would stay there till Sunday.