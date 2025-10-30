MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
West Bengal HS students to access scanned OMR sheets of third semester on demand

Council drops plan to upload over 38 lakh scanned scripts citing infrastructure limits and will instead let students request access to their evaluated OMR sheets individually

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 30.10.25, 07:34 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The state higher secondary council will allow Class XII students to access the scanned optical mark recorder (OMR) sheets of their third-semester papers “on demand”.

Earlier, the council had stated that they would upload the scanned OMRs of all 6.5 lakh Class XII candidates within 72 hours of the results’ publication on October 31.

The council president, on Saturday, said that they have decided against uploading the scanned OMR sheets of over 38 lakh scripts of the 6.5 lakh candidates.

“It is difficult to create such a huge infrastructure at this stage to upload all 38 lakh scripts at a time. So, we will allow students to go through the scanned OMR sheets on demand. All the students may not want to go through the scanned OMR sheets,” the council president said on Saturday.

By going through the scanned OMR sheets, students can check whether they have been fairly assessed.

