West Bengal government transfers two police officers of Maheshtala area

The West Bengal government has transferred two police officers of Maheshtala area of South 24 Parganas district which witnessed group clashes, an official said on Saturday.

A clash broke out between two groups in Maheshtala under Rabindranagar Police Station area on Wednesday over the construction of a shop and alleged encroachment on government land in which several people including many policemen were injured.

The inspector in charge (IC) of Rabindranagar police station Mukul Mia was transferred to Darjeeling, while SDPO of Maheshtala Kamurjjaman Molla was sent to the 3rd battalion of the State Armed Police, he said.

Sujan Ray was named as the new IC of the Rabindranagar police station while Syed Rezaul Kabir replaced Molla, the officer said.

Forty people have been arrested in connection with clash between two groups on Wednesday which left several police personnel injured and prompted the administration to impose prohibitory orders.

The opposition BJP demanded the deployment of central forces in the trouble-torn area, while the ruling TMC accused the saffron party of politicising a local issue.

