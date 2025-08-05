DHR's new diesel loco passes Siliguri-Darjeeling trial ahead of festive tourist rush

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) recently conducted a successful trial run of the newly procured NDM-6 diesel-hydraulic (DSL) loco from Darjeeling to Siliguri with three coaches, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said on Monday.

“Earlier, an uphill trial run from Siliguri to Darjeeling and more recently, the trial run along the return route, were conducted. Both were successful,” said an official of

the DHR.

“The plan is to commission this loco ahead of the Durga Puja season when tourist footfall will increase in the hills,” the DHR official added.

According to him, the NDM-6 loco has been developed by the Indian Railways in association with the Hyderabad-based SAN Engineering & Locomotive Company Limited.

The company manufactures locos and other railway equipment.

“This loco has been specially designed for narrow gauge heritage routes like the DHR,” the railway official said.

“The loco, moreover, is equipped with upgraded safety features for improved performance and reliability. The loco has been introduced to enhance operational efficiency along the DHR route and simultaneously ensure a safer and more sustainable travel for passengers,” the official said further.

“The trial runs were a part of routine safety and performance evaluation before inducting the loco into regular service. We are in the process of procuring two other similar locos, which are likely to be commissioned by this year-end,” the official added.

In 1999, the DHR, being the oldest mountain railway in India, was recognised as a world heritage site by Unesco. Its toy train is a huge tourist draw for the scenic ride through the hills.