regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Bengal to reopen portal for TET qualifiers from 19 November to fill primary school teacher vacancies

Move offers relief to TET-qualified aspirants as Bengal govt begins recruitment for over 13k primary posts

PTI Published 18.11.25, 10:50 PM

File picture

Bringing relief to some of the qualified Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said the online portal by the Primary Education Board would be opened from November 19.

The move will facilitate TET-qualified candidates to apply for assistant teacher jobs in state-run, state-approved primary and junior basic schools.

"From tomorrow, the West Bengal Primary Board will open their online portal for TET-qualified candidates for the post of assistant teachers. This move will help in recruiting teachers under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the post in Bengali said.

Earlier, during the third week of September, the minister had said that the Board of Primary Education would issue a notification for 13,421 vacant posts.

The announcements by Basu come shortly after the TET 2023 results were released on September 24.

Out of 2,73,147 candidates, only 6,754 (2.47 per cent) had qualified.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

