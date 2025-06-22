Visva-Bharati to hold candlelight march against vandalism of Tagore’s house in Bangladesh

Visva-Bharati university on Sunday said it will organise a candlelight march on June 23 to condemn the mob attack and vandalisation of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh.

The Nobel Laureate poet was the founder of Visva-Bharati, which is now a central university. The institute's spokesperson Atig Ghosh said in a statement that a large number of students, ashramites and others will assemble at Upasana Griha (prayer hall) and march to the main gate of the central administrative building on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To register an emphatic condemnation of the despicable mob attack and vandalism of the ancestral House of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district on June 8, Visva Bharati has decided to hold a candlelight march," it said.

A mob attacked and vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, leading authorities to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the incident, according to media reports.

On June 8, a visitor went to the Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Kachharibari or Rabindra Memorial Museum, located in Sirajganj district, with his family.

There, he got into an altercation with an employee at the entrance over the motorcycle parking fee and vandalism ensued by a mob, the reports said adding few people had been arrested in this connection.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.