Villagers stop ‘IAF duty’ truck, find it hauling illegal boulders in Jalpaiguri

A dump truck bearing an “on Indian Air Force duty” sticker was intercepted by villagers in the Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday while it was allegedly carrying boulders illegally.

Sources said residents of Mainatoli village in the Dakshim Jharalta area had been protesting the movement of heavy vehicles, especially trucks carrying boulders and sand, through the rural road for the past few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the residents spotted a dump truck laden with boulders on Wednesday, they intercepted the vehicle and resorted to protests.

“Initially, we stopped the truck in protest. Later, we found that it was bearing the sticker. We suspect that people who are associated with illegal extraction and transport of boulders and sand from rivers are using such stickers to evade checking by the police and the administration,” said Abdul Latif, a villager.

When the protests continued, a team from the Dhupguri police station went to the spot. Police officers spoke with the villagers and also checked the vehicle's documents. The boulders were then unloaded in a nearby area, and the dump truck was allowed to leave the place.

“We have made it clear to the police that we will not allow the movement of heavy vehicles on our road,” said a villager.

The police said they would act against heavy carriers in future. “We are on alert to stop any anomaly over the movement of such trucks and transfer of boulders and sand from rivers,” a police officer said.