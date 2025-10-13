BJP’s Suvendu Adhikary claims one of the accused in Durgapur gang-rape case is linked to Trinamool

One of the accused in the gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur was linked to the Trinamool, leader of Opposition the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged on Monday.

“One of the accused arrested is employed with the Durgapur municipality. His father is a Trinamool leader,” Suvendu said in Durgapur. “The main accused in the case is still absconding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Durgapur Township police had arrested three men on Sunday and the fourth arrest was made on Monday morning after prolonged interrogation.

The three were remanded to police custody and the fourth accused will be produced before a local court later on Monday.

The cops suspect the fourth accused had fled through the wooded area near the medical college where the incident took place.

“There is no space for the rule of law to prevail and justice delivered since the ruling party has unleashed a reign of terror,” Suvendu said.

The BJP leader travelled to Durgapur on Monday to meet the parents of the survivor and the doctors treating her at hospital.

The second-year medical student was allegedly gang-raped on Friday night at a secluded spot near the medical college.

Suvendu alleged he was told that the doctors had been instructed not to speak with him or any other visitor about the survivor.

“I spoke with her parents. She is stable. The parents want to remove her to AIIMS Bhubaneswar at the earliest. This morning around 8, I received a call via one of our party workers that the doctors have been instructed by the management not to meet me. The order must have come from either the police or Trinamool,” Suvendu said.

Before leaving for flood-affected North Bengal on Sunday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had remarked: “How come she came out in the night at 12.30? It happened as far as I know in the forest area. I am shocked. But private medical colleges also take care of their students, especially the girl child in the nighttime. They should not be allowed to step out. They have to protect themselves.”

The cops have said the crime took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday.

Mamata’s remarks drew criticism from the opposition parties in Bengal.

“Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi called the parents and assured them of all help now and also to secure her future,” Suvendu said. “But the Bengal chief minister neither visited nor called the parents to enquire about her condition.”