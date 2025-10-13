MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Seven injured in Burdwan railway station stampede due to messy rush of passengers

All seven persons were admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. A doctor said the condition of at least three of them is critical

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 13.10.25, 10:55 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

At least seven persons were injured in a stampede-like situation at Burdwan railway station on Sunday evening after passengers of two trains rushed onto a foot overbridge from opposite directions.

All seven persons were admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. A doctor said the condition of at least three of them is critical.

A source said a local train arrived at platform No. 4 of Burdwan station while another train on the Sahibganj loop line was announced to arrive at platform No. 5.

As the foot overbridge connecting both platforms was the same, passengers who were to catch the train arriving at platform No. 5 started rushing onto the bridge, while those who had just got down from the train at platform No. 4 also rushed to exit the station using the same bridge.

Also Read

“During the heavy rush from both sides on the foot overbridge, one of the passengers fell down, and a stampede-like situation occurred,” said the source.

Daily passengers alleged that although there are escalators on different platforms, they remained defunct on most days, forcing commuters to use the foot overbridge.

