Villagers face 'BSF hurdle' to reach farmlands near border in South Dinajpur district

A section of villagers living near the Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur district has said BSF personnel are not allowing them to walk beyond the fences to carry out agricultural activities on their farmland.

“The BSF is regularly harassing us on the pretext of a security check. We are not allowed to cross the gates to reach our agricultural land, which is beyond the fences. We are often searched for no reason, even while we are moving within the fence. This has to be stopped,” said Nilmani Murmu, a resident of Bhulkipur in Amritakhanda panchayat in Balurghat block.

According to the villagers, many of them have farmland beyond the fences. “Earlier, the BSF used to open the gates at regular intervals so that we could go to our land and return to the village after carrying out agricultural work. But these days, we are facing problems as the BSF is not opening the gates regularly. Because of such restrictions, we doubt whether we would be able to cultivate and harvest paddy and other crops which we have sown on our land,” said a villager.

Debdut Barman, the head of Amritakhanda panchayat, said he was aware of the complaint.

“There are complaints that the BSF troopers are even searching bags containing grocery products and other food items. I have informed the block administration about the issue,” said Barman.

The aggrieved villagers have sent a letter to the district magistrate, seeking his intervention.

“I have learned about the issue and am looking into it,” Bijin Krishna, the district magistrate of South Dinajpur, said.

BSF officers declined to comment.

BSF sources, however, said that after the change in the political scene in Bangladesh, security had been tightened along the international border.

Ashok Lahiri, the BJP MLA of Balurghat, also said the BSF was on alert because of the situation in Bangladesh and also to prevent cross-border smuggling and

other activities.

“Even then, I will soon visit the village and meet the residents. If needed, I will also speak to BSF officers,”

said Lahiri.