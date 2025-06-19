Venue permission hurdle to DYFI rally at the FUC ground in Behrampore on June 21

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPM's youth wing has accused the Murshidabad district administration of sitting on its application that sought permission to hold a public rally at the FUC ground in Behrampore on June 21.

The public meeting at the FUC ground will set off the DYFI's three-day state conference to be held in Behrampore from June 21 to 23 at Rabindra Bhavan auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DYFI leadership submitted a formal request on May 21 to the additional district magistrate (land and land reforms), seeking permission to use the FUC ground for the mass rally.

With the date nearing, the administration’s silence has left organisers anxious, especially since the ground has been publicly announced as the venue during the month-long district-wide campaign to mobilise supporters.

DYFI Murshidabad district secretary Sandipan Das said: “We submitted our application to the ADM (L&LR) on May 21, requesting to allow us to hold a public meeting for our state conference at the FUC ground. Permission has not been given yet. Since the owner of this ground is the state land and land reforms department, it requires their approval. One has to pay rent to use the ground. Public meetings apart, various types of fairs are held here. Those get permission, but we are not getting permission. They have said that the ground will not be given to political parties.”

The DYFI has made extensive preparations for the event, which is set to be addressed by DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee, CPM state secretary Md Salim and other senior leaders.

Contending the argument of the district administration that the ground would not be given to a political party, Das said: “We have explained to the officials that the DYFI is not a political party. Now they are dilly-dallying, apparently trying to avoid us. Our campaign across the district is nearing its end. Everyone knows that the public meeting will be held at the FUC ground at 2.30pm on Saturday. Now, if the government authorities do not grant permission, we won't be able to prevent rallyists from gathering there.”

Echoing Das, Minakshi told The Telegraph that come what may, the rally would be held.

"The administration is creating some issues over permission to use the rally ground. But one thing is for sure, the rally will be held," she said.

The DYFI leader ruled out any possibility of going to the court to seek permission.

CPM Murshidabad district secretary Jamir Mollah said: “Our party has held public meetings by renting this ground earlier. Other political parties often hold public meetings on this ground. I don't understand why the DYFI is not getting permission now. We are in touch with the district administration, but nothing has happened so far.”

Contacted, ADM (land and land reforms), P. Promoth said: “It is true that DYFI has applied to use the ground for a meeting. But I can't say anything without seeing the exact status of the file.”