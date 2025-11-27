Vendor shot dead, homemaker murdered, migrant worker found dead in Bengal

A vendor was killed in Fatekhani, an area under the Kaliachak police station of Malda, late on Tuesday evening.

Azahar Ali, a 60-year-old “papad” seller, was shot in the head around 8.30pm on Tuesday when he was returning home. Police sources said that armed criminals opened fire, and three bullets struck Ali. One bullet hit him on the forehead. He was rushed to the Malda Medical College & Hospital, but died on the way.

Police have detained three persons in connection with the murder. Probe suggests an old dispute may be the reason.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the body of Wabaidullah Khan, a Trinamool Congress worker, who was also a coal trader and brick kiln owner, was found near a mango plantation in Katagarh of Englishbazar.

Police are probing both cases.

Homemaker body

A 35-year-old homemaker was found dead in the Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday night. Her body was recovered from under a heap of straw in a paddy field.

The deceased was Farida Begum of Purba Altagram village under Magurmari-II panchayat of the block.

Sources said that initially, some residents spotted a hand, which led to the discovery of her blood-soaked body hidden under straw. A pair of shoes was found nearby and another pair a short distance away.

Police were informed. A team from Dhupguri police station recovered the body.

Farida’s relatives claimed her husband Bablu Hossain had murdered her. Hossain is missing.

“We are trying to nab him to determine the motive. We are also waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of her death. Our officers have initiated a probe,” said a senior police officer.

'20 rounds fired'

Tension escalated in Mojampur of Kaliachak on Wednesday afternoon when a group of individuals opened fire. Residents alleged that at least 20 rounds were fired.

“They were firing and threatening to kill a local ration dealer, his relatives and workers,” said a resident.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident led to panic.

A police team brought the situation under control and detained three persons.

Migrant worker

The body of a migrant worker was recovered from a bamboo grove on the outskirts of Raiganj town on Wednesday.

Victim Chandra Pramanik, 38, was a resident of Dasmile near Laxmaniya under the Mohipur panchayat of Raiganj police station.

A commercial painter who worked in Kerala, Chandra returned home around 20 days ago. According to his family, he left home on a cycle on Tuesday afternoon but did not return. His family could not trace him.

On Wednesday morning, his body was found in a bamboo grove near his home with deep injury marks on both eyes. Dwijen Shil, a relative, said: “We believe someone killed him.”

A Raiganj police team recovered the body and sent it to the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem. “We have started a probe and are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said an officer.