Key Shahjahan aide held by CBI over mob assault on ED team in Sandeshkhali

The CBI arrested Duranta Mollah, a close aide of former Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, for allegedly orchestrating an attack on an ED team in Sandeshkhali, under Basirhat sub-division in North 24-Parganas, in January last year.

Mollah was arrested from his home in Sarberia, Sandeshkhali, after he returned on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been on the lookout for Mollah for some time after his alleged involvement in the attack surfaced,” said a senior CBI official.

The CBI took over the investigation into three cases related to a string of incidents on January 5, 2024, when an ED team was attacked by a large mob while searching Shahjahan’s premises in connection with its probe into an alleged ration distribution scam.

The state police arrested Shahjahan on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, the ED or the Bengal police could arrest him.

Later, the CBI arrested three of Shahjahan’s close aides — Jiauddin Mollah, Didarbaksh Mollah and Faruque Akunji — for their alleged role in the attack on the visiting ED team.