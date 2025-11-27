Civic volunteer, wife held for demanding Rs 9 lakh and seizing woman’s documents

A civic volunteer and his wife based in South Dinajpur were arrested on Wednesday after being accused of demanding ₹9 lakh from a woman by promising her the job of a police constable, and of withholding her Madhyamik and higher secondary admit cards, mark sheets, certificates and caste certificate.

On Tuesday, Jhimli Adhikari, a resident of Indranarayanpur Colony in Gangarampur town of the district, lodged a written complaint with Gangarampur police against civic volunteer Narayan Bhattacharya and his wife Parbati Roy.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested both of them and are investigating the matter.

“They took all my original documents on the pretext of providing me a job in the state police. They said that they would take ₹9 lakh in installments once I get the job. Initially, I thought that even if I had to pay, the job would be worth it,” said Jhimli.

The couple were her neighbours, she said.

Jhimli said that eventually common sense prevailed and she realised this was an attempt to trick her out of her money.

“Soon, I realised I cannot get a government job by paying money to this couple. I had not paid them any money. But as soon as I asked them to return my documents, they refused. I am supposed to appear in the exam for the recruitment of police constables next Sunday. I need the documents. That is why I filed the police complaint,” she said.

According to the complaint, once Narayan and Parbati learned that Jhimli would be appearing for the police constable exam, Parbati allegedly called her to their home.

Parbati reportedly claimed her husband had "strong connections" in the state police department and as they had helped several people secure jobs, they could help Jhimli too.

Chinmay Mittal, the superintendent of police of South Dinajpur, said: "The couple allegedly asked for money which promising a job. Based on the complaint, both have been arrested. An investigation is on.”

Later on Wednesday, the husband and wife were produced in a local court. The court ordered them police custody for three days.