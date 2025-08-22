Union railway ministry sanction funds for overbridge on outskirts of Siliguri

The Union railway ministry has sanctioned around ₹70 crore for a road overbridge along the level crossing at Rangapani on the outskirts of Siliguri and sought a no-objection certificate from the Bengal government for it, Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista said on Thursday.

“The road overbridge will come up at the level crossing between Rangapani and Nijbari stations. The railways will bear the entire cost and have sought an NOC from the state government. I have reached out to the state government officials, requesting them to expedite the process of the NOC,” said Bista.

Located on the southwestern outskirts of Siliguri, the railway level crossing on a road that has the Asian Highway-II in the north and NH27 in the south.

“Rangapani is the first station to the south of New Jalpaiguri (NJP). It is an important link as it has infrastructure for loading and unloading of goods, and a railway line that connects an oil refinery unit. Thus, the level crossing closes frequently. Thousands of people who travel to Siliguri and areas located in the north of the city have to face inconvenience for it. An overbridge will be indeed be helpful,” said Santanu Dutta, a

Rangapani resident.

Some residents pointed out that the road overbridge will also make life easier for people residing in the Phansidewa block of Siliguri subdivision. “It will help people access AHII and NH27, bypassing Siliguri,” said another resident.

Railway siding

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commissioned a trip shed siding at the NJP railway station.

It is a dedicated railway siding with a shed where locos are kept, maintained, and prepared for further trips.

Sources in the NFR said the siding would improve the flexibility of train operations and ensure smooth movement of trains through the station.

In addition, as a part of the non-interlocking work, the railways have extended the clear standing length (CSL) — the length of a track section where a train can stand without obstructing other tracks and signals — of line 4 of the station to facilitate the handling of longer trains, improve shunting operations and ensure better yard management.