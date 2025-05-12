MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 May 2025

Two suspected peddlers arrested with drugs worth Rs 1 crore by Special Task Force

According to STF and police sources, the raid was conducted based on specific intelligence

Soumya De Sarkar Published 12.05.25, 10:04 AM
Narcotics seized by the Special Task Force in Malda on Sunday

Narcotics seized by the Special Task Force in Malda on Sunday

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Bengal police seized narcotics worth more than 1 crore and arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Saturday night from Malda’s Baishnabnagar police station area.

According to STF and police sources, the raid was conducted based on specific intelligence. The team targeted the 18 Mile area near a car parking zone, where two individuals were spotted acting suspiciously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On frisking, a total of 1.39 kilo high-grade brown sugar was recovered from them,” a source said.

Arrested Hadikul Sheikh, 23, and Esafaque Sheikh, 44, are residents of Mojampur under the Kaliachak police station. They were later handed over to local police authorities.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth over 1 crore in the illegal market, officials said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the duo were attempting to smuggle the consignment to Murshidabad. Investigators believe the two are part of a larger smuggling network.

RELATED TOPICS

Special Task Force (STF) Drug Peddlers Kaliachak Bengal Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade: Sensex jumps over 1,900 points, Nifty tops 24,606 level

Adani Ports, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and NTPC were the major gainers
Volodymyr Zelensky
Quote left Quote right

I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye. I hope that the Russians will not look for excuses

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT