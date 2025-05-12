Two suspected peddlers arrested with drugs worth Rs 1 crore by Special Task Force

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Bengal police seized narcotics worth more than ₹1 crore and arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Saturday night from Malda’s Baishnabnagar police station area.

According to STF and police sources, the raid was conducted based on specific intelligence. The team targeted the 18 Mile area near a car parking zone, where two individuals were spotted acting suspiciously.

“On frisking, a total of 1.39 kilo high-grade brown sugar was recovered from them,” a source said.

Arrested Hadikul Sheikh, 23, and Esafaque Sheikh, 44, are residents of Mojampur under the Kaliachak police station. They were later handed over to local police authorities.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth over ₹1 crore in the illegal market, officials said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the duo were attempting to smuggle the consignment to Murshidabad. Investigators believe the two are part of a larger smuggling network.