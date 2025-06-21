MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two killed, several injured in crude bomb blast during clashes in Birbhum

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night during clashes between two groups over local dominance at Hatia village in the district's Labhapur block

PTI Published 21.06.25, 05:17 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

Two persons were killed when crude bombs, allegedly being manufactured by them, exploded in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

A number of people were also injured in the blast, police added.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night during clashes between two groups over local dominance at Hatia village in the district's Labhapur block.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

"Two persons were killed due to a blast during last night's clashes in Hatia. We are trying to identify the deceased," a police officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

