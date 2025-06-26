Two cubs born in captivity at the leopard rescue centre in South Khairbari, Alipurduar

Two cubs have been born in captivity at the leopard rescue centre in South Khairbari, Alipurduar.

This is the first time in the past 20 years that leopard cubs have been born in captivity in Bengal, said senior officers of the state forest department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source said a female leopard had been caged on the Dalgaon tea estate around three months back. During a medical check-up, vets found that the nails of the animal’s front legs were damaged and it had broken canines.

“The leopard was also pregnant. So, it was decided that the animal would not be released into the wild and was sent to the leopard rescue centre,” said a forester.

The sources said the animal gave birth to the cubs around three weeks back. Since then, the mother and the two cubs have been kept in a separate enclosure.

“The veterinary surgeon at the centre is monitoring the cubs. During the first week after delivery, the mother feels insecure about the cubs. That period is over and we believe the cubs will grow up healthily,” said Parthasarathi Sinha, the caretaker at the centre.

The rescue centre, opened in 2005, has 22 leopards now.